Gingerbread Wonderland announces opening at Niagara Falls Culinary Institute

The Niagara Falls Culinary Institute will open its gigantic annual Gingerbread Wonderland Saturday in the institute, 28 Old Falls St.

The gingerbread village, created by the baking and pastry arts students and chefs at the institute, is made of more than 5,000 pounds of gingerbread and 2,000 pounds of icing. It occupies the second floor of the institute, part of Niagara County Community College.

The display will be open until Dec. 22. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Other events in the building will include the Nov. 30 Festival of Slice, with $1 pizza slices and voting for the best Niagara Falls pizzeria. A toy train show will be held Dec. 15 and 16 and a magic show will be featured on Dec. 22.

