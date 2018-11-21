Share this article

An Erie County Legislator wants to ban the sale of marijuana accessories at convenience stores and gas stations. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Erie County lawmaker proposes banning marijuana accessories from convenience stores

Erie County Legislator Patrick Burke has proposed a law to ban convenience stores and other retail food outlets from selling marijuana-related products like glass and water pipes. The law would affect any outlet that sells milk, eggs and refrigerated meats.

Due to increased societal acceptance of marijuana, he said, more retailers are promoting and selling pot accessories, often billed as "for tobacco use only" products.

"The goal is to protect children and young adults from being influenced to partake in risky activities that they don’t fully understand the gravity of," said Burke, D-Buffalo.

The proposed county law would require the Legislature's approval and the county Health Department to sanction offenders by imposing a penalty of up to $1,000 for a first-time violation.

