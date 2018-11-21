Eastern Niagara Hospital to unveil plans for new emergency department

Eastern Niagara Hospital on Monday will unveil its plans for a new emergency department and enlarged parking lot.

Plans will be discussed from 5 to 7 p.m. in Cornerstone Arena at Market and Chestnut streets in Lockport.

The $9.8 million emergency department will be erected in what is now the physicians' parking lot in front of the hospital on East Avenue in Lockport. Ground is to be broken next spring, hospital spokeswoman Carolyn Moore said Wednesday.

The facility will be patterned on the new DeGraff Memorial Hospital emergency department, which opened Nov. 15 in North Tonawanda. It will include 16 private rooms and a larger waiting area than the current emergency room. A new 14,000-square-foot parking lot is to be built on the site of the hospital's demolished Kenan-James Building, Moore said.