DWI arrests in Erie County fell by nearly 10 percent the past year

DWI arrests fell by nearly 10 percent in Erie County over the last year, a decline that suggests attitudes toward drinking and driving have led to safer driving habits. County, police and community leaders came together this past week to share the news as they promote safe-driving practices as the holiday season begins.

Erie County logged 232 fewer DWI arrests over the last 12 months compared with the same period in 2017. The decrease from 2,354 DWI arrests by Nov. 18, 2017, to 2,142 DWI arrests by Nov. 18, 2018, is a decrease of 9.8 percent.

"It is encouraging that DWI arrests have declined in Erie County since last year, but more work remains to be done," said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. "With Thanksgiving here and the holiday season close behind, it is imperative that people act responsibly on our roadways.”