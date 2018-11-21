DUNGHE, Richard Edward

DUNGHE - Richard Edward Age 79, of Exton, PA, July 24, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Peggy (Prior) Dunghe; loving father of Douglas (Heather Forcine) Dunghe and Kristine (Geoffrey) Koontz; cherished grandfather of Lauren and Brynn Koontz. "Dick" Dunghe will be remembered at his boyhood parish of St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Cheektowaga, NY, on Thursday, November 22, at the 9 AM Mass offered by his nephew, Rev. Dr. Adelmo P. Dunghe, S.J., and Msgr. Peter Popadick. Family will be present.