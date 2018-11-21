DEC seeks comments on Royalton creek clearing plan

Thursday is the deadline to submit public comments to the state Department of Environmental Conservation about a plan to clear debris from a 3,000-foot stretch of the east branch of Eighteen Mile Creek in Royalton.

The town's plan calls for removing downed trees, brush and two collapsed pipes impeding the flow of the creek between Keck and Hollenbeck roads, about three-quarters of a mile south of Route 77.

No equipment will be operated in the water and the project does not include any excavation of the stream bed or banks, the DEC said.

Comments on the project must be sent in writing to Bruno A. Dibella, DEC Region 9 Headquarters, 270 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14203.