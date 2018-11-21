College signings for WNY's Class of 2019

Here is the list of Class of 2019 student-athletes from each school who have signed Division I or II letters of intent.

Any other commitments not listed here, please send via email to mrodriguez@buffnews.com.

Cardinal O’Hara: Angel Parker (Siena, women’s basketball).

Clarence: Jack Putney (St. Bonaventure, baseball).

Grand Island: Samantha Bailey (Marist, basketball), Alexa Chiarenza (UB, soccer), Julia Eichel (Daemen, soccer).

Health Sciences: Davonte Gaines (Tennessee, men's basketball).

Lancaster: Jillian Blas (Mercyhurst, field hockey), Ali Jurkowski (Canisius, women’s soccer), Camryn Lucarelli (Canisius, women’s lacrosse), Armani Merlino (University at Buffalo, men’s cross country), Michaela Morgus (UB, women’s swimming), Alex Reimer (Canisius, men’s lacrosse), Autumn Riedel (Ohio Northern, women’s soccer), Jordan Rokitka (St. Bonaventure, women’s lacrosse) and Jon Surdej (UB, track and field).

Nardin: Liesl Dietrich (Penn, rowing), Elena Huber (Duquesne, rowing), Allyson Evoniuk (University at Buffalo, soccer), Jessica DiPasquale (Massachusetts, softball), Emily Den Haese (Bucknell, soccer), Louise Rath (Syracuse, rowing).

Nichols: Mackenzie Cordosi (Ohio State, rowing), Jack DiBenedetto (Denver, lacrosse), Abbey Gicewicz (Vermont, lacrosse), Katy Knoll (Northeastern, hockey), Jillian Niedzialowski (Tennessee-Martin, tennis).

Park: Ronni Nwora (Georgia Tech, women's basketball).

Roy-Hart: Maddie Fry (Mercyhurst, softball), Lexie Lovewell (Mercyhurst, field hockey), RayLynn Chraston (Mercyhurst, field hockey).

Sacred Heart: Lily Dimmig (Providence, women’s swimming), Victoria Franz (University at Buffalo, diving), Nicole Grichen (Daemen, women’s soccer), Emily Kase (Stonehill College, golf) and Athena Zak (St. Thomas Aquinas, softball).

St. Francis: Hitch Edwards (St. Bonaventure, baseball), Gavin Krawiec (Niagara, baseball), Caine Gregorie (Gannon, baseball).

St. Joseph’s: Will Carlone (Virginia Commonwealth University, baseball), Will Hearn (Siena, baseball), Cole Campbell (Monmouth, men’s lacrosse), Sam Latorre (Seton Hill, men’s lacrosse), Kellen Pulera (Marist, men’s lacrosse), Jack Rapini (Seton Hill, men’s lacrosse) and Will Gross (Akron, track and field).

Starpoint: Alexis Briggs (Franklin Pierce, softball).

Williamsville East: Christy Mack (Hartford, softball), Rachel Steffan (Fordham, softball), Cara Leone (University at Buffalo, softball) and Joseph ‘Trey’ Buscaglia (Daemen, men’s soccer).

Wilson: Ian Evans (Elon, baseball).