College notes: Atlantic Hockey honors two Niagara skaters
- Niagara junior Noah Delmas was named Atlantic Hockey defensive player of the week and freshman forward Ludwig Stenlund of the Purple Eagles was conference player of the week after their performances in two victories over Canisius last week. Delmas posted five points, two goals and three assists while Stenlund had three goals and three assists.
- Senior guard Cierra Dillard of the University at Buffalo was selected Mid-American Conference East player of the week for the first time this season and fourth time in her career.
- Daemen College women's basketball coach Jenepher Banker announced the signing of two recruits to National Letters of Intent. They are Marina Maerkl of Bingham and Tyra O'Meally-Turnbull of Niskayuna. Maerkl, a 5-foot-11 forward, starred at Seton Catholic. O'Meally-Turnbull is a 6-foot small forward.
- Three Buffalo State players landed players earned places on the All-Empire 8 Football team. Junior offensive lineman Dave Lauer (St. Joe's) was named to the second team. Junior wide receiver Jordan Evert (Sweet Home) and senior kick return Jamar Rutledge (McKinley) received honorable mention.
- Eight athletes signed National Letters of Intent for women's lacrosse at Niagara, as announced by coach Wendy Stone. They are: Rachel Crane (Rush-Henrietta), Michaela Knapp (Aquinas), McKenna Rinehart (Rockford, Mich.), Lucy Rugaber (Penfield), Kendall Schneider (Caledonia, Mich.), Maddie Smith (West Genesee), Eliza Wild (Honeoye Falls) and Amanda Winn (Syracuse-Christian Brothers).
