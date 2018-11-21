Project for stretch of Sheridan in Clarence to be discussed at Nov. 29 meeting

A proposal to convert a section of Sheridan Drive in Clarence from a four-lane section to a three-lane section and also resurface the road will be discussed at a public meeting at 4 p.m. Nov. 29 in Clarence Town Hall.

The state Department of Transportation proposes milling and resurfacing Sheridan between the Transit Road overpass to Main Street with a layer of asphalt to extend the service life of the pavement.

The DOT also wants to convert Sheridan from four lanes with two travel lanes in each direction to one travel lane per direction with a two-way center left turn lane. A bicycle lane would also be added in each direction. Curb ramps would be replaced to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For more information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, contact Sanjyot Vaidya, assistant regional design engineer, at (716) 847-3214, or write to the DOT, 100 Seneca St., Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project ID number 5813.52.