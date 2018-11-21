Chautauqua legislators to vote on funds for emergency cleanup at Burtis Bay

The Chautauqua County Legislature has scheduled a Nov. 28 vote on whether to allocate $25,870 to pay for an emergency cleanup of a large deposit of aquatic vegetation and fish kill in Burtis Bay on Chautauqua Lake. The money would come from the county's 2 percent occupancy tax funding reserve, county officials said.

The county wants the Chautauqua Lake Association to handle the cleanup effort. The association estimates the total cost at $73,870. The remainder of the cost would be covered by local foundations.

“The county has taken the lead in addressing this issue before the end of the year so these weeds don’t decay and contribute to more phosphorous buildup in the Chautauqua Lake,” Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello said in a statement. “We are fighting the winter weather to get this cleanup accomplished, which is why we have submitted an emergency resolution this month to the County Legislature for its review and approval.”