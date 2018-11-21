BUROCK, Thomas F.

BUROCK - Thomas F. 83 of Wheatfield, on November 18, 2018 at the Northgate Health Care Facility. Born in Somerset, PA on March 9, 1935. Thomas was an automotive mechanic and owned Adam's Service in North Tonawanda. Member of the Buick Club of Western New York, and enjoyed antique cars. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Dorothy (Lesneski) Burock; and a daughter, Lori (Eric) Siegmann of Cambria. Visitation at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road, (Bergholz) in Wheatfield, Saturday from 10-11 a.m., with services following at 11 a.m., contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice.