Bullet hole in car leads to man's arrest on drug, weapon charges

A car with a bullet hole in the front led to drug and weapons charges for a Georgia man on the East Side Saturday evening, according to Buffalo Police.

Police said Eric J. Hemphill, 29, of Decatur, Ga., was arrested around 6:20 p.m. Saturday after allegedly being in possession of a loaded handgun, cocaine and "molly," also known as MDMA or ecstasy.

Officers noticed a car with a bullet hole in the front with the engine running in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of Laurel Street, police said. Officers said they found cocaine powder and "molly" pills in the driver's side door and that Hemphill initially refused to exit the vehicle and repeatedly reached for his jacket pocket after being told several times to stop. Officers said they recovered a loaded handgun from the defendant's jacket.

Hemphill was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two separate counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration. Hemphill was also wanted on a Buffalo police warrant; no further information was available.