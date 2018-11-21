Buffalo man pleads guilty to having nearly 3 pounds of pot in Niagara Falls

A Buffalo man who had nearly three pounds of marijuana in his car when Niagara Falls police pulled him over March 21 pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III scheduled sentencing Feb. 21 for Christopher J. Sheperd, 28, of Brunswick Boulevard, who pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana. The maximum sentence is a year in jail.

Sheperd said in court he was pulled over for a traffic infraction on Hyde Park Boulevard, and police found marijuana in a backpack in the back seat. The pot weighed 2.97 pounds, Assistant District Attorney Ryan K. Parisi said.