Man charged with shoplifting, biting security guard

A man has been accused of trying to steal 10 cans of octopus from the Tops Markets on Niagara Street and then biting a security guard, according to a police report.

Caesar Saez, 34, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday after the victim told police she tried stopping Saez, who tried leaving the store without paying for the food, according to the report.

Saez – who does not have a permanent address, according to the police report – bit the security guard in the chest, she told police. Saez was charged with third-degree assault, petit larceny and second-degree harassment.