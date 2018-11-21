Buffalo Diocese puts Lackawanna priest on leave after misconduct complaint

A Catholic priest ordained in 2016 has been put on leave as the Buffalo Diocese investigates a complaint against him of sexual misconduct with an adult woman.

The Rev. Samuel T. Giangreco Jr., an associate pastor at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna, was suspended pending the results of the investigation.

The diocese announced the leave Wednesday on its website.

Giangreco, 32, has been a priest for a little more than two years and was still in his first assignment since his ordination. He is a graduate of Clarence High School and the University at Buffalo. Giangreco could not be reached Wednesday to comment.

Giangreco is the 19th priest this year who has been put on administrative leave due to an allegation of sexual abuse or misconduct.

The diocese has said accusations against three of those priests were determined to be credible, and the diocese referred the complaints to the Vatican for further review. One priest was returned to active ministry after a diocesan investigation deemed the complaints against him were unsubstantiated.

Investigations continue in the other cases.

In addition to the priests still on leave due to investigations into alleged misconduct, the diocese since March has acknowledged that 78 priests who served in the Buffalo Diocese since 1960 have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct.