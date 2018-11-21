BROWN, Theodore M. "Milt"

BROWN - Theodore M. "Milt"

Of Derby, NY, entered into rest November 19, 2018, age 77. Beloved husband of Alice M. (Hogan); dearest father of Tracy (Mark) Baun and Karen (Michael) Schmigiel; grandfather of Cody, Marissa, Jillian (Josh) and Brandon (Theresa); great-grandfather of Jaxson, Kayleb, George and Arizona; father to his fur babies, Bella and Daisy; brother of Virginia Pohlman and Nancy Humes; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-7 PM at the Addison Funeral Home Inc., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will be held Saturday at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwariorproject.org