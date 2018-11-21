BOGUSLAWSKI, Marcia J.

BOGUSLAWSKI - Marcia J. November 18, 2018. Loving daughter of the late Albin and Matilda (nee Szustakowski) Boguslawski. Devoted sister of James M. (Serena) Boguslawski. Dear aunt of Ruth (Michael) Mosey and Michelle Dhanantwari and great-aunt of Michael, Anna and Matthew Mosey and Eve and Meg Dhanantwari. Dear friend of Ravindra Dhanantwari. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. Friday from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.), Saturday at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marcia's memory to Holy Name of Mary Roman Catholic Church (22 Jefferson St., Ellicottville, NY 14731). Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com