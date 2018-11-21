BODENSTEDT, Harriette E. (Krone)

Of Lake View, November 15, 2018; wife of the late Richard Bodenstedt; mother of Ruth Kelly, Linda, Richard (Lisa) and Claire Bodenstedt; grandmother of Kathy Kelly, Patti (Mike) Gallivan, Rachel (Will) Curtin, Kyle and Carl Walters. Great-grandmother of Sydney and Alex Curtin; predeceased by eight siblings. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Friday 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Flowers declined. Memorials to Lake View Community Church. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com