[BN] Blitz newsletter: How the Bills kept Josh Allen 'playing the game' while injured

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen missed the past four games with an elbow sprain, but offensive coordinator Brian Daboll made sure to have Allen take as many mental reps as possible.

During his weekly media session Tuesday, Daboll broke down the game-day responsibilities he gave Allen.

“I had him taking notes, whether it was coverages, players that we’re looking to attack, how they were playing certain things, writing the calls down,” Daboll said. “Anything that I asked him to do, he was staying in the game as mentally as he could. So he had he had a lot of responsibilities from me in terms of writing things down — keying reads, hearing the play call, playing the game as if he was out there playing.”

"I think we’re confident in Josh,” Daboll added. “I know he hasn’t played the previous few weeks, but he’s been in the preparation meetings, he’s smart, so we can we put whatever we need to put in.”

Marcell Dareus heads back to Buffalo: Former Bill Marcell Dareus appears to be a role player for the Jaguars, used mostly in run defense. But his teammates seem to enjoy having him around. “When we added him last year, our run defense was kind of struggling, and he came in and shored all that up,” Jaguars safety Barry Church said.

