Bills injuries: Matt Milano cleared, Shaq Lawson hurt

As the Bills get set to practice Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott provided some injury updates:
- Quarterback Josh Allen is "on schedule" to start against Jacksonville, coach Sean McDermott said, although he stopped short of a full commitment. McDermott said things are "heading in that direction." But said the Bills are taking things one day at a time.
- Linebacker Matt Milano, who suffered a concussion against the Jets, has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play against Jacksonville.
- Shaq Lawson will not practice Wednesday after suffering an elbow injury during Tuesday's practice. McDermott said Lawson is considered day to day.
- Quarterback Derek Anderson remains in the concussion protocol, but did wear his helmet during Tuesday's practice for the first time since his injury.
- Defensive end Trent Murphy (ankle) is making progress, McDermott said, and had a "good practice" Tuesday.
- Tight end Charles Clay (hamstring) will not practice.
- Rookie defensive back Taron Johnson continues to practice with a shoulder injury, although he was wearing a non-contact jersey this week.
