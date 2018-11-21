Bills injuries: Matt Milano cleared, Shaq Lawson hurt

As the Bills get set to practice Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott provided some injury updates:

Quarterback Josh Allen is "on schedule" to start against Jacksonville, coach Sean McDermott said, although he stopped short of a full commitment. McDermott said things are "heading in that direction." But said the Bills are taking things one day at a time.

Linebacker Matt Milano, who suffered a concussion against the Jets, has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play against Jacksonville.

Shaq Lawson will not practice Wednesday after suffering an elbow injury during Tuesday's practice. McDermott said Lawson is considered day to day.

Quarterback Derek Anderson remains in the concussion protocol, but did wear his helmet during Tuesday's practice for the first time since his injury.

Defensive end Trent Murphy (ankle) is making progress, McDermott said, and had a "good practice" Tuesday.

Tight end Charles Clay (hamstring) will not practice.

Rookie defensive back Taron Johnson continues to practice with a shoulder injury, although he was wearing a non-contact jersey this week.