Share this article

print logo
Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo)

Bills injuries: Matt Milano cleared, Shaq Lawson hurt

| Published | Updated

As the Bills get set to practice Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott provided some injury updates:

  • Quarterback Josh Allen is "on schedule" to start against Jacksonville, coach Sean McDermott said, although he stopped short of a full commitment. McDermott said things are "heading in that direction." But said the Bills are taking things one day at a time.
  • Linebacker Matt Milano, who suffered a concussion against the Jets, has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play against Jacksonville.
  • Shaq Lawson will not practice Wednesday after suffering an elbow injury during Tuesday's practice. McDermott said Lawson is considered day to day.
  • Quarterback Derek Anderson remains in the concussion protocol, but did wear his helmet during Tuesday's practice for the first time since his injury.
  • Defensive end Trent Murphy (ankle) is making progress, McDermott said, and had a "good practice" Tuesday.
  • Tight end Charles Clay (hamstring) will not practice.
  • Rookie defensive back Taron Johnson continues to practice with a shoulder injury, although he was wearing a non-contact jersey this week.

Story topics: /

There are no comments - be the first to comment