Basil dealers aim to collect 5,000 donated toys

The Basil family of auto dealerships is preparing to launch its 14th annual toy drive to benefit Toys for Tots, with donors eligible to win prizes.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 18 at all 11 Basil locations. Donors can enter for a drawing to win one of 12 prizes that will be given away, including a five-day, four-night trip to Disney World, with airfare included.

The Basil family of dealerships says it hopes to collect more than 5,000 toys.