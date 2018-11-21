Audit finds weaknesses with City of Tonawanda's IT practices

An audit of the City of Tonawanda's information technology practices identified three weaknesses in safeguarding security and offered recommendations which city officials agreed with, according to a release from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

The Council had not adopted an acceptable use policy or implemented procedures to properly monitor computer use, according to the audit. Also, city officials did not maintain an inventory of IT assets and city employees weren't provided with IT security awareness training.

DiNapoli's office recommended the city establish an acceptable use policy, distribute it to all city personnel, monitor IT usage, maintain an inventory of IT assets and ensure that all necessary city personnel receive IT security awareness training.