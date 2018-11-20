ZYLA, Wladyslawa "Lottie" (Sciera)

ZYLA - Wladyslawa "Lottie" (nee Sciera)

November 15, 2018; beloved mother of Hettie Grondin and the late Michael Zyla; dearest grandmother of Arianna Grondin; sister of Janina (late Frank) Kajfasz; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by three dear nephews. Visitation at the ORLOWSKI SUCHOCKI FUNERAL HOME, 4929 Broadway, Depew, east of Transit Road (same location as Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home). Family will be present Wednesday, 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, 9 AM, at St. Adalbert Basilica, 212 Stanislaus St. Please assemble at church.