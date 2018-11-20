WNY College Hoops: Long drought leads to Bona defeat in Cayman Classic

If it was the worst shooting slump his team will have this season, St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt will be a relieved man.

The Bonnies were held scoreless 8 minutes and 17 seconds into the middle of the game Tuesday, were outscored 23-0 and lost to Boise State, 72-52, in the second day of the Cayman Islands Classic at John Gray gym in George Town on Grand Cayman Island.

Bona trailed, 28-24, after Jalen Poyser scored on a four-point play, a 3-point basket and a free throw with 1:12 left in the first half. The Bonnies did not score again until Poyser hit another three with 12:55 left in the second half to make it 51-27. There were 12 missed field goal tries and two turnovers during the long drought.

St. Bonaventure (1-4) will face Akron (3-2) at 11 a.m. today in the seventh-place game of the tournament. Akron lost its second in the tournament on Tuesday to Illinois State, 73-68.

Poyser, a junior transfer from UNLV, finished with 22 points, his fourth straight 20-plus scoring game for the Bonnies. He made 4 of 7 3-point tries. As a team Bona was only 5 for 17. Freshman Kyle Lofton had 20 points for the Bonnies.

Boise State of the Mountain West Conference (2-2) was led by guard Derrick Alston’s 22 points. Alsston made 6 of 7 3-point shots. Justinian Jessup had 19 points, 11 in the Broncos 23-0 run.

It was shooting and rebounding, not ball-handling, that hurt the Bonnies most. They made only 17 of 53 field goal tries for 32.1 percent and were outrebounded, 33-20. They had only 10 turnovers to 21 for the Broncos.

Boise State will face Illinois State in the fifth place game today. Clemson, a winner over Georgia on Tuesday, will meet either Georgia State or Creighton for the championship today at 7:30 p.m.

Niagara women lose at Saint Joseph's

Trying to build on its victory over Morgan State last weekend, Niagara (1-5) came up short Tuesday night and lost to Saint Joseph's, 68-54, at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia.

After trailing nearly the entire game, Niagara (1-5) got as close as one-point in the fourth quarter before the Hawks (1-3) pulled away. The Purple Eagles' only lead was 3-2 after a three by Maggie Mcintyre. They closed to 17-16 in the second quarter and 47-46 after a three by Jai Moore with 7:06 left.

Moore, a junior, led Niagara with 13 points. Adila Gathers, a senior from Buffalo (Tapestry Charter), had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior Alyssa Monaghan paced Saint Joseph's with 22 points. Freshman Katie Mayock and senior Kristalyn Baisden has 12 points each and senior Michala Clay led all rebounders with 12.

Lady Griffs play at Colgate

Something has to give when Canisius (0-3) and Colgate (0-3) meet in women's basketball at 7 p.m. tonight on the Wesley M. Cotterell Court in Hamilton.

It will be the first of three straight road games for Canisius. The Griffs will play Oakland in Rochester, Mich. on Friday and at Albany on Nov. 28.

Sara Hinriksdottir of Canisius will be looking for her third straight double-double against the Raiders. Junior Shannon Conely of the Griffs leads the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with a 52.3 shooting percentage and is fourth in scoring at 16.3

Colgate has lost at Yale, defending Atlantic 10 champion Dayton and at George Mason. A game against Cornell was postponed because of bad weather last week.

Colgate captain Mackenzie Carroll was a 39 percent shooter from 3-point range last season.