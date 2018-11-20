With jokes and his beer, Tom Green returns to Helium

Tom Green, the Canadian comedian who pushed the boundaries of good taste with his sketch talk show on MTV in 2000, continues to thrive onstage as a stand-up personality. Green returns to Buffalo for four shows at Helium Comedy Club Nov. 23 and 24.

The comic said he's looking forward to returning to Buffalo, and his cherry milk stout beer will be available to drink at Helium as well.

“It’s just something that I love, and continue to love doing it more and more every day,” said Green, who recently concluded a tour of Europe and has booked a number of dates in Asia for 2019. “I get great energy from the crowds. It’s kept me on the road, so I keep going because I keep getting booked for more and more shows. It’s the thing that I love so I don’t want to stop.”

“I do a lot of experimentation with my audience, but I’m (also) always writing down new ideas,” he said, admitting to being a news junkie for material. “There’s always craziness going on in the world, and there’s always new things to talk about. It’s a good way to write and stay very informed about what’s going on in the world. Generally if it makes me laugh, it’s going to be funny, because it takes a lot to make me laugh these days.”

Green recorded one stand-up special, “Tom Green Live,” for Showtime and Netflix several years ago. While he has no traditional special planned in the near future, Green has been developing several projects. One is a documentary on the history of “The Tom Green Show,” and another film about his European tour.

“I guess you can say it’s a comedy special because it has a lot of me onstage,” Green said of the European film he’s working on. “It also has a lot of me going around on the street talking to people and my fans after the shows. I’m sure I’ll do another (special) one of these days, but I’m in no rush to do it. There’s so many comedy specials these days.”

The comedian also talked about another project, a revival of “The Tom Green Show,” that will be announced with official details in the future. Green said that the show’s risqué style might make television networks nervous.

“It could be potentially scary for people to produce the show,” he said. “It’s a unique kind of show. I’m going to be using a lot of the technology that exists now that didn’t exist then, but still with all the craziness.”

PREVIEW

Tom Green

7:30 and 10 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Tickets are $26 to $34. buffalo.heliumcomedy.com