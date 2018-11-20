Vehicles at two Niagara Falls hotels broken into

Three vehicles parked outside two hotels in downtown Niagara Falls were broken into on Monday, according to city police reports.

Two of the break-ins happened at the Wingate by Windham, 333 Rainbow Blvd.

Someone smashed the rear driver's side window of a Portland woman's vehicle between 6 and 9:38 p.m., taking a jacket containing $200 cash, a prescription and a computer tablet that were inside.

A passenger side window of an Austin, Texas, man's Honda Civic was broken between 6 and 10:02 p.m. Even though there were several electronic devices in the car, the thief took only the man's passport and green card, according to a police report.

The rear driver's side window of a vehicle parked outside the Comfort Inn The Pointe was found smashed at 8 p.m. Monday. The victim, who was from New Smyrna Beach, Fla., told police she didn't leave anything of value in her rental vehicle, which had been unattended since about 1 p.m., and didn't think anything was taken.