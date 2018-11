THOMPSON, Ray F.

THOMPSON - Ray F. Suddenly November 13, 2018. The family will receive friends Friday, November 23, 2018, 11 AM to 12 noon, at Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy, 2628 Bailey Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, NY. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com