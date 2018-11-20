The Sabres keep coming back and so are TV viewers

The Buffalo Sabres’ exciting, come-from-behind 5-4 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins tied the team’s season-high rating of 9.7 despite being played opposite the best "Monday Night Football" game in years carried on ESPN.

The 9.7 rating tied the rating for a victory over Tampa Bay three wins before Monday’s game on MSG. The Sabres averaged a 9.2 rating through their three-game road trip sweep and are averaging a 7.0 rating for the season. Through the first 21 games last season, they averaged a 5.7 rating so the games are up 24 percent from a year ago. The Sabres ended last season with a 4.8 average.

To put the rating in perspective, the Sabres' games are out-rating all but a few prime-time entertainment programs this season.

The Los Angeles Rams’ 54-51 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football" did out-rate the Sabres game here. The high-scoring duel had a 10.7 rating from 8:15 to 10 p.m. when the football game was played opposite the hockey game. The audience for the football game grew to 11.0 from 10 p.m. to midnight after the Sabres game was over. "MNF" was averaging a 9.6 rating here before the Rams-Kansas City game.

In other TV sports news ... Spero Dedes and analyst Adam Archuleta will be working their third Bills game of the season Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars come to New Era Field. They previously worked the Bills' 37-5 road loss to Indianapolis and their 13-12 home win over Tennessee.

email: apergament@buffnews.com