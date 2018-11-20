The Buffalo Connection: Tim Green's doctor is from Amherst

There almost always seems to be a Western New York angle.

On Monday, I wrote about the moving “60 Minutes” story Sunday about Tim Green, the former Syracuse University and Atlanta Falcons star who has been diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The piece featured the neurologist that Green is being treated by, Merit Cudkowicz, the director of the Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital.

It turns out that Cudkowicz is from Snyder and attended Amherst High School. Her medical degree is from Harvard Medical School.

Ray Collins, the former WIVB-TV (Channel 4) anchor, wrote that Cudkowicz was a classmate of his at Eggert Road Elementary School.