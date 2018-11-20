SZYMANSKI, Thaddeus "Ted"

November 19, 2018, age 86; beloved husband of Arlene (nee Michalski); dear father of Paul (Ellen), Michael (Donna) and John (Denise); loving grandfather of Jarrett, Lindsay, Caitlin (Dave), Alex, Stephanie (Sean), Amanda, JT and Delaney; great-grandfather of Emerson and Lowell; son of the late Vincent and Frances; brother of Vincent (Lorraine), Ronald (Betts), Christine (Norman) Leonarczyk, James (Sandy) and the late Leonard (Frances); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, Saturday at 11 AM. No prior visitation. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com