Sun Kil Moon's Mark Kozelek to perform at Rec Room

Indie-rock curmudgeon Mark Kozelek will be passing through town for a show at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa St.).

Formerly the frontman of sadcore favorites Red House Painters, the melancholy singer-songwriter has been performing under the Sun Kil Moon moniker since sharing his fantastic debut album "Ghosts of the Great Highway" back in 2003.

His latest offering and second release of the year "This is My Dinner" dropped earlier this month to so-so reviews. The record continues the musician's steady stream of confessional and often times rambling journal entry collections of music.

Collaborators Ben Boye and Jim White will be sitting in with Kozelek for the show.

Tickets are $20 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 through the venue's ticket office, AfterDarkPresents.com or charge by phone at 893-2900.