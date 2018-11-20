STEVENER, Donna M. (Trietley)

69, of Tonawanda, New York, Monday (November 19, 2018) at home under the care of Niagara Hospice. Donna was born in Buffalo, New York on June 29, 1949 to Carl and Alice (Juliano) Trietley. She was the Activities Director for McGuire Group and Catholic Health, she also worked in the Tonawanda Hallmark Store. She was predeceased by her son Chad C. Stevener, brother Jan Trietley and granddaughter Melanie. Donna is survived by her sons Robert and Kyle (Julie) Stevener; former wife of Keith E. Stevener; sister of Jacklyn (Mike) Scholl, Mira (Paul) Fruehauf, and Doreen (Jeff) Soos; grandmother of Collin, Matthew, Ryan, Allison, and Natalie; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-7:30 P.M. at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where funeral services will follow at 7:30 P.M. If desired, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. www.watengel.com.