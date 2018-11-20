RISMAN, Deena

RISMAN - Deena November 19, 2018. Formerly married to Robert "Buddy" Risman; loving mother of Robert, Michael, and Richard Risman; grandmother of Megan and Ruby Risman. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring. Deena worked as an Audiologist in Buffalo and worked for the Jewish Federation of Buffalo for over 20 years as the Public Relations Director. Memorials may be made to the Jewish Federation of Buffalo. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.