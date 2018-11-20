Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 20, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British journalist and broadcaster Alistair Cooke, born on this date in 1908, “A professional is someone who can do his best work when he doesn’t feel like it.”

• • •

OFFERING THANKS – Sam Magavern, executive director of the Partnership for the Public Good, will be featured this week in the free Wednesdays@Westminster series at noon Wednesday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave. In the half-hour program, he will read from his own poetry and the works of others on the theme of gratitude and thanksgiving. All are welcome.

• • •

SEASON TO SHARE – Next Monday is the deadline for reservations for the Spirit of Sharing Dinner, an evening of holiday cheer Dec. 5 for residents of local skilled-nursing facilities, sponsored by the Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce and the Intercouncil of Organizations.

Chairwoman Diane Koczon reports that each $25 sponsorship allows organizers to invite one resident to a program that includes dinner, entertainment, favors and a visit from Santa, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway. Individual dinners are $17. For info, call 684-5838 or visit cheektowaga.org.

• • •

MARK THE DATE – The University at Buffalo Women’s Club will hold its holiday luncheon at noon Dec. 7 at Banchetti By Rizzo, 550 North French Road, Getzville, preceded at 11 a.m. by an hour of shopping.

Tickets for the luncheon are $30, including a donation to the Grace Capen Academic Award Fund, which recognizes gifted students at UB every spring. Guests are welcome. Reservations are needed by this Friday. For info, email president Linda Lee Sciortino at lindasciortino@yahoo.com.

• • •

REUNION TIME – Members of the Cardinal Dougherty High School Class of 1962 will get together for breakfast at 9 a.m. Dec. 5 in the Family Tree Restaurant, 4346 N. Bailey Ave., Amherst. For info, call John Fera at 836-0787 or 465-3185.

The Class of 1969 from St. John the Baptist School in the Town of Tonawanda is planning a 50-year reunion next September and needs to contact all classmates. Send a current address, phone number and email address to Dan Wiles at danwiles@twc.com or visit the St. John the Baptist Class of 1969 page on Facebook.

St. Benedict School in Amherst is organizing a 100th year celebration for the parish and school. Alumni are asked to provide contact information to Marylis McGrath at the school by calling 835-2518, ext. 205, or emailing mmcgrath@saintbenedicts.com.

• • •

