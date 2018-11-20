Police name Buffalo's two latest homicide victims

Buffalo police have identified the city's two latest homicide victims, Ray F. Thompson and Keilon J. Butler.

Thompson, 66, was found dead last Tuesday afternoon inside his residence in the Roosevelt Apartments at Main and Carlton streets, police said. Police and emergency responders were called to the scene after Thompson was found at about 2 p.m.

Police have not released any details about how he was killed. Detectives are still looking into his last known whereabouts, police said.

Thompson's funeral will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 23 at Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy, 2628 Bailey Ave.

At about 9:20 p.m. last Tuesday, Butler was shot several times outside an apartment building on Sun Street in the Kenfield-Langfield homes. Butler, 31, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he died, according to police.

Butler's funeral will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 24 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave.

Their killings were the 52nd and 53rd homicides in the city so far this year. Police ask anyone with information about these cases to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.