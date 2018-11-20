Yorkshire pair accused of making meth after raid

A man and a woman from Cattaraugus County each face two felony drug charges after police executed a search warrant at their Yorkshire home at about noon on Monday, according to the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.

Phillip A. Lingenfelter, 59, and Debra M. Davis, 60, of McKinstry Road, were charged with third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Police recovered about 5 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and marijuana inside the home, according to the task force. Materials used to make meth were also found.

After being arraigned in Yorkshire Town Court, Lingefelter and Davis were being held without bail at the Cattaraugus County Jail.