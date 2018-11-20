Orchard Park man sentenced for assaulting woman on plane

An Orchard Park man was sentenced to a year of a probation Tuesday for assaulting a woman on a flight from Newark to Buffalo.

Michael Hildebrand, 50, had previously pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer to a misdemeanor charge of assault within the aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

As part of his plea agreement, he admitted grabbing a woman's groin without her consent during a flight in December of last year.

Hildebrand was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan P. Cantil and investigated by the FBI and the NFTA police.