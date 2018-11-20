North Tonawanda clerk-treasurer collects donations for food pantry

North Tonawanda Clerk-Treasurer Daniel R. Quinn said Monday that he will accept donations of both perishable and nonperishable food for the North Tonawanda Food Pantry at his office in City Hall, 216 Payne Ave.

Quinn said the pantry will use the food to help the city's needy residents during the holiday season. There is no cutoff date for the donations.

"I will take items to the food pantry anytime," Quinn told The Buffalo News by email.

His office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.