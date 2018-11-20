Niagara University raises $330,000, honors 3 at banquet

Niagara University announced Monday that it raised $330,000 in scholarship funds at its annual President's Dinner Friday.

The figure topped last year's proceeds by $100,000, marking the fourth consecutive year the dinner has brought in a net of more than $200,000.

During the 2017-18 academic year, 98 percent of incoming students received scholarships or grants from the university, totaling nearly $45 million.

The fundraiser drew about 600 people to the Conference and Events Center in Niagara Falls.

Receiving awards were Jonathan A. Dandes, president of Rich Baseball Operations and chairman of the Buffalo Zoo; Kathleen A. Granchelli, CEO of the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier; and Robert B. Engel, a 1975 Niagara alumnus and trustee who retired last year as president of a bank in Denver.