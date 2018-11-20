Niagara Falls Council finishes review of 2019 budget

The Niagara Falls City Council on Monday finished its review of next year's city budget, which calls for a 1.7 percent increase in the property tax levy and no layoffs.

Chairman Andrew P. Touma said the only loose end still be to tied up is the division of the tax burden between commercial and noncommercial taxpayers. Those rates are to be voted upon Nov. 28, Touma said. After that, Mayor Paul A. Dyster will have five days to veto any Council changes he does not like, but the Council can override those vetoes.

The Council plans to spend about $10.1 million of the $12.3 million Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo promised to close the city's budget gap, created by the loss of Seneca Niagara Casino revenue. Touma said that money won't arrive until April or May.