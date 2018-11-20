M&T preparing for 'Gift of Warmth' clothing drive

M&T Bank's annual warm clothing collection for families in need, called "Gift of Warmth," will return Nov. 26 through Jan. 4.

All 65 M&T branches in the eight counties of Western New York will collect new mittens, gloves, scarves, hats and coats on behalf of the Salvation Army of Buffalo. Collection bins also will be located in several senior and health care facilities in the region in December.

M&T launched Gift of Warmth in 1985. The bank is aiming to collect 3,500 items this year.