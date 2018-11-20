Share this article

print logo
M&T Bank's annual Gift of Warmth program is returning. (News file photo)

M&T preparing for 'Gift of Warmth' clothing drive

| Published | Updated

M&T Bank's annual warm clothing collection for families in need, called "Gift of Warmth," will return Nov. 26 through Jan. 4.

All 65 M&T branches in  the eight counties of Western New York will collect new mittens, gloves, scarves, hats and coats on behalf of the Salvation Army of Buffalo. Collection bins also will be located in several senior and health care facilities in the region in December.

M&T launched Gift of Warmth in 1985. The bank is aiming to collect 3,500 items this year.

Story topics: / / / /

Matt Glynn – Matt Glynn has been a business reporter with The Buffalo News since 2000. He is a native of Youngstown and lives in Buffalo.
There are no comments - be the first to comment