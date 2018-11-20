M&T hires consumer businesses veteran

M&T Bank has turned to someone with a varied background in consumer businesses, not strictly banking, for a key role.

Christopher E. Kay was named M&T's head of consumer banking, business banking and marketing.

Kay was most recently chief innovation officer at Humana, a Kentucky-based health insurance company. He was also previously managing director of Citi Ventures, which is Citi's venture capital arm, and held senior operating roles at Target over a 12-year period.

M&T said Kay will be responsible for managing more than 8,000 employees, 750 branches and 1,800 ATMs across eight states and Washington, D.C.

"Our customers' needs are changing all the time, and technology makes new things possible, so I'm looking forward to delivering simple, convenient and secure new services that make our customers' lives easier and help them do more with their money," Kay said.

Kay has a seat on M&T's influential management group, which meets weekly to set the bank's direction.

His predecessor, Neil Hosty, left the bank at the end of 2017 and returned to Ireland, said Julia Berchou, an M&T spokeswoman. Hosty was with Allied Irish Banks before joining M&T.