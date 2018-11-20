Letter: Thiessen’s column is unfair to losers

The Nov. 10 column by Marc Thiessen was a marvel of hypocrisy. Putting aside the fact that almost no one expected the Democrats to flip the Senate, his criticism of three Senators who lost re-election reflects the attitude of far too many of the remaining members of Congress. The three he named chose to vote against Kavanaugh even though they knew it would cost them, yet each believed it was the right thing to do. It seems to me Thiessen exalts expediency over principle, which unfortunately, seems to be the current practice.

Richard Usen

Williamsville