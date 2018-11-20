Letter: America must wake up, before everything is lost

Is history repeating itself? President Trump as Adolph Hitler did in 1933 to 1945 repeats his lies until many accept them as the truth. Trump has his (Joseph) Goebbels propaganda machine in Fox News. Now with the firing of Jeff Sessions; he is trying to find his (Heinrich) Himmler to take over the Justice Department and law enforcement.

Wake up America! Before you wake up with those Founding Fathers’ sensible “checks and balances” lost forever.

Richard M. Snethen

Williamsville