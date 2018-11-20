KOSTECKI - Anne Marie “Annie” (Stawasz)

KOSTECKI - Anne Marie “Annie” (nee Stawasz)

57, of Hazeltine Lane, died on Friday, November 9, 2018, at her residence after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer, in the loving care of her family. She was born on April 2, 1961 in Buffalo, NY and was the dearest daughter of the late Leon Peter and Anne Elizabeth Zajac Stawasz. Annie was educated in the Cheektowaga Central School District in Cheektowaga, NY and had attended West Point for two years. She was the beloved wife of James A. Kostecki, whom she married on May 10, 1985, at St. Bonaventure University. She retired from the New York State Police Special Investigative Unit at Headquarters in Albany in 2013, after 24 years of service. She is the devoted sister of John MA (Jade) Stawasz, Carolyn MA (Ronald) Gandy, Rebecca MA (Frank) Sparacino, Leon Peter MA (Pam) Stawasz and Dr. Donna MA Stawasz; adored aunt of Amber (David) Barnett, the late Justin, and Cathryn Gandy, Frank Jr., Zara and Rachael Sparacino and Nathan Stawasz. Annie loved her dogs and was the proud owner throughout her life of several Samoyeds: Nicki, Tasha, Nicki 2, Pita, Star, Beckett, who are awaiting at the Rainbow’s Bridge and Nicki and Kayla. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 24th at 9:30 am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Tonawanda, NY. Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery in Lancaster, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to York Hospital Hospice, 127 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine 03909 or to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 in Anne’s memory. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com