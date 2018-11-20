Cincy's Jonas Johansson named ECHL Goalie of the Week

Cincinnati goaltender Jonas Johansson has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Week after allowing just one goal in two games. Johansson had a 23-save shutout in a 9-0 win over Greenville and then stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 4-1 win over Ft. Wayne.

Johansson is on a four-game winning streak to improve to 5-2-1 and has a 1.51 goals-against avverage and .947 save percentage in that stretch. For the season, his numbers are 2.76 and .903.

Johansson, the Sabres' third-round pick in 2014, was 14-11 last year for the Cyclones with a 3.13/.909. He went 4-3, 3.89/.861 in seven games in Rochester.