Interim Lockport police chief wants position to be permanent

Interim Lockport Police Chief Steven C. Preisch said Monday that he is looking to make the post permanent. He previously said he was not interested in the job.

Alderman Richard E. Abbott, a Police Board member, said the board will interview Preisch and three others Tuesday, Nov. 27. Capt. Douglas E. Haak, a 23-year Lockport veteran, confirmed he is a candidate.

Preisch said he would take the job "if financially it's worth it for me."

If hired, Preisch, retired chief deputy of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, would have to forgo a state pension while in the Lockport position.

He also said he won't move to Lockport from his home in Pendleton. Corporation Counsel John J. Ottaviano said because of state law, the city's employee residency requirement doesn't apply to police, including the chief.