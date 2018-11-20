Holiday Express – with Santa aboard – coming to Hamburg

Santa Claus will arrive by train in the Village of Hamburg's historic Erie Railroad Depot at the corner of Scott and Union streets at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 1.

Traveling aboard a train pulled by a steam locomotive, he will then spend the day inside the depot at Artcraft Toy Trains where he will meet with children. Parents are encouraged to take free pictures with St. Nick.

Short train rides on the Holiday Steam Express to Water Valley will depart the Hamburg Depot on Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. The cost for the 40-minute ride is $20 per person. Children will receive a small gift as part of their ticket. Tickets may be purchased online at BCJRailroad.com or at Artcraft Toy Trains.