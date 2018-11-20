High schools: Portville No. 1 in state volleyball coaches final poll.

There should have been no doubt, but undefeated Portville the State Public Schools Class C girls volleyball champion is No. 1 in the state according to the final rankings of the New York Volleyball Coaches Association, released Tuesday.

In Class A, state finalist Niagara Wheatfield was second going into last weekend not ranked in the top five. Wantagh, which defeated N-W in a five-set championship match is the new No. 1. Burnt Hills, which had been ranked No.1 ended up fourth. Cornwall fell from No. 2 to No. 3

In Class D, defending state champion Bainbridge-Guilford remained No. 1 after defeating Panama in the final. Panama moved up from No. 4 to second in the ranking.

Long Beach was ranked No. 1 in Class AA , displacing Shenendehowa. Westhill of Syracuse moved up from third to No. 1 in the final Class B rankings.