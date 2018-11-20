Hamburg water tower's burger design to be unveiled Saturday

What kind of burger will be served up on the Hamburg water tower?

We will find out Saturday.

The winner from among four designs, determined by a public vote, will be unveiled at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Staub Square at Main and Buffalo streets in the Village of Hamburg.

The announcement will follow the village's holiday parade Saturday, which is also Small Business Saturday.

Voting on the four possible designs to paint the rusty blue water tower to look like a hamburger has taken place through the fall at HamburgerWaterTower.com and at the Hamburg Public Library.

The choices:

A hamburger on a bun featuring town landmarks, by Scott Schranz of Nickel City Designs.

"Blue Sky Burger – Hamburg's Diner in the Sky" featuring a hamburger in the sky with endless fries falling from the sky by Casey William Milbrand of CWM Designs.

A juicy cheeseburger with all the trimmings, including bacon, pickles, onions, tomato and lettuce, by muralist Tim Martin.

Another bright burger dripping with ketchup and mustard and all the trimmings on a sesame-seed bun, by Dylan Cownie of RidgeLogic Development.

The tower, located at the end of Howard Road in Hamburg, is seen by thousands every day from the Thruway. It is owned by the Town of Hamburg and is no longer in use.

Chris Hannotte Luly, who launched the effort to paint the tower in a hamburger's likeness with a petition drive more than a year ago, estimates it will cost $500,000 to $1 million to repaint the tower. Fundraising has begun; the Town Board has said no tax dollars will be spent on the project.